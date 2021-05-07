BV girls fifth, boys seventh at RVC track and field meet

The Boyer Valley girls finished fifth and boys seventh in their respective divisions at the Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet on Monday at Woodbine.

The BV girls netted 55 team points, while the BV boys rang up 34 points as a team.

Woodbine claimed both the girls’ and boys’ team titles with 143 and 148 points, respectively.

Girls’ results

The BV girls won three events on Monday and Lauren Malone was in on all three championships for the Lady Bulldogs.

Malone captured the lone individual RVC title, winning the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.48.

BV won the RVC 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 team of Kylie Petersen, Whitney Hartmann, Jessica O’Day and Malone crossed first in 11:14.41, while the distance medley foursome of Anna Seuntjens, O’Day, Malone and Petersen ran first in 4:58.15.

Petersen added a second-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:38.76.