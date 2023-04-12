The Boyer Valley girls’ golf team took first place in Rolling Valley Conference action on April 3 at Dunlap.
BV won with a team score of 242.
The Lady Bulldogs were followed by Glidden-Ralston (270), CAM (324), Woodbine (340), Exira/EH-K (346) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (382).
Addy Boell of G-R took home medalist honors with a score of 49 over nine holes.
Shay Burmeister of Exira/EH-K also shot a 49 for runnerup honors.
Kylie Kepford and Reese Miller both fired 55s to lead BV’s attack.
Zoey Soma carded a 62, followed by Hayley Follmann (70), Mataya Bromert (70) and Sarah Roberts (82).
Jersey Gray led the Woodbine girls with a 66.
Valery Coakley also had a 76 for the Tigers.