BV girls handle Glidden-Ralston on home field

The Boyer Valley softball team extended its win streak to three games on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 7-1 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Glidden-Ralston at Dow City.

The win moved BV to 5-4 in RVC action and 7-4 overall.

BV broke a scoreless contest with six runs in the bottom of the third inning. G-R came back with a run in the top of the fourth, while the Lady Bulldogs closed out the scoring with a run in their half of the fourth.

Danyelle Hikins paced BV by going 3-for-4 with one run batted in and one run scored.

Talia Burkhart was 2-for-4 with one run and two stolen bases. Jessica O’Day went 1-for-2 with one run. Anna Seuntjens was 1-for-3 with one run, while Hayley Follmann was 1-for-3 with one run.