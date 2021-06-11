BV girls knock off CAM in RVC competition

The Boyer Valley girls snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night with a 6-1 softball victory over CAM at Dow City.
The win moved BV to 2-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 3-5 overall.
BV had 10 hits in the win.
Alexia Miller went 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Kylie Petersen was 2-for-4. Jessica O’Day went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
Leah Cooper finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-4 with one run, while Maria Puck was 1-for-3 with two runs.
Makenzie Dumbaugh picked up the pitching win, as she gave up the one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.