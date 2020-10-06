BV girls knock off P-C in three straight games

Boyer Valley improved to 5-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play on Thursday night with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Paton-Churdan at Dunlap.
The sweep moved Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 11-6 overall in matches and 31-24 in games.
Katelyn Neilsen led all BV servers, hitting 17-of-21 attempts with eight aces to her credit.
Lauren Malone was 13-of-14 with one ace. Kristen Neilsen was 11-of-11 with two aces and Leah Cooper was 10-of-12 with two aces.
Cooper also had a monster night at the net with 14 kills. Katelyn Neilsen added nine kills and Maclayn Houston contributed six kills.
Sydney Klein had a team-high 10 assists.
Katelyn Neilsen led in digs with nine. Kristen Neilsen was one back with eight. Klein also had five digs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Talia Burkhart paced the winners with two solo blocks as well.