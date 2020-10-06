BV girls knock off P-C in three straight games

Boyer Valley improved to 5-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play on Thursday night with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Paton-Churdan at Dunlap.

The sweep moved Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 11-6 overall in matches and 31-24 in games.

Katelyn Neilsen led all BV servers, hitting 17-of-21 attempts with eight aces to her credit.

Lauren Malone was 13-of-14 with one ace. Kristen Neilsen was 11-of-11 with two aces and Leah Cooper was 10-of-12 with two aces.

Cooper also had a monster night at the net with 14 kills. Katelyn Neilsen added nine kills and Maclayn Houston contributed six kills.

Sydney Klein had a team-high 10 assists.

Katelyn Neilsen led in digs with nine. Kristen Neilsen was one back with eight. Klein also had five digs for the Lady Bulldogs.