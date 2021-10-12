BV girls knock off West Harrison in three games

The Boyer Valley girls moved to 6-1 in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Thursday night with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 victory over West Harrison at Mondamin.

The win improved Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 19-10 overall in matches and 50-29 in games.

Kristen Neilsen paced all BV servers by going 19-of-19 with four aces.

Lauren Malone was 14-of-16 with three aces and Anna Seuntjens was 12-of-12 with one ace.

BV had a total of 46 kills on the night, as Talia Burkhart led the team with 13 kills.

Leah Cooper and Jessica O’Day each had 11 kills, while Makenzie Dumbaugh finished with five kills.

Malone contributed a team-high 32 assists in the setting department.