BV girls knock off Wildcats in four games

Boyer Valley picked up a 3-1 victory over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Dunlap.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated the visiting Wildcats 25-23, 25-20, 9-25, 25-8, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in RVC play, 9-6 overall in matches and 25-16 in games.

Lauren Malone paced all BV servers by going 20-of-22 with four aces to her credit.

Talia Burkhart was 18-of-18 with one ace.

Makenzie Dumbaugh was 11-of-12 with three aces. Leah Cooper connected on 10-of-13 serves with one ace. Kristen Neilsen also was 6-of-8 with one ace.

Jessica O’Day paced the BV hitters with 14 kills on the night. Cooper was right behind with 12 kills.

Dumbaugh also had six kills, while Burkhart and Jaci Petersen each had three kills.

Malone led the winners with 33 assists in the setting department.