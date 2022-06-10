BV girls knocked off by Woodbine in RVC action

The Boyer Valley girls had a two-game win streak snapped on Monday night, as Woodbine picked up a 5-0 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Woodbine.
The loss moved Paige Gaskill’s BV club to 2-2 in RVC play and 4-2 overall.
BV managed only four hits off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor, who struck out 16 Lady Bulldog batters on the night.
Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with a double for BV.
Leah Cooper was 1-for-3. Zoey Yanek also went 1-for-3 with a double in the seventh, while Jessica O’Day had a single in two at bats.
Makenzie Dumbaugh threw in the circle for BV and took the loss after tossing 102 pitches. She gave up the five runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked one.