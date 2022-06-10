BV girls knocked off by Woodbine in RVC action

The Boyer Valley girls had a two-game win streak snapped on Monday night, as Woodbine picked up a 5-0 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Woodbine.

The loss moved Paige Gaskill’s BV club to 2-2 in RVC play and 4-2 overall.

BV managed only four hits off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor, who struck out 16 Lady Bulldog batters on the night.

Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with a double for BV.

Leah Cooper was 1-for-3. Zoey Yanek also went 1-for-3 with a double in the seventh, while Jessica O’Day had a single in two at bats.