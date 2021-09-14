BV girls medal two at Ridge View Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls tallied 189 points and placed seventh at the Ridge View Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Holstein.

Logan-Magnolia took first place for the girls with 44 points. Fort Dodge St. Edmond was second to the Panthers with 84 points.

BV medaled two girls, led by Mariah Falkena, who finished fifth overall in a time of 21 minutes, 43 seconds.

Clara Gorham ran 15th in 22:46, while Abby Mandel was 37th in 24:30.

Maci Miller also took 71st in 28:12 with Reagan Harris taking 83rd in 32:10.