 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BV girls muster up only four hits in loss to CAM
0 comments

BV girls muster up only four hits in loss to CAM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BV girls vs. CAM

The Boyer Valley girls managed only four hits in a 9-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to CAM on Monday night at Dow City.

It was the second loss in a row for BV, which fell to 7-7 in the RVC play and 9-9 overall.

Leah Cooper paced the Lady Bulldog batters by going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with one run scored. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

Makenzie Dumbaugh threw 101 pitches in the circle for BV and took the loss after giving up nine runs on nine hits with three Ks and one walk.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sprinter tests positive for cannabis: sources

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics