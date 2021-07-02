BV girls muster up only four hits in loss to CAM

The Boyer Valley girls managed only four hits in a 9-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to CAM on Monday night at Dow City.

It was the second loss in a row for BV, which fell to 7-7 in the RVC play and 9-9 overall.

Leah Cooper paced the Lady Bulldog batters by going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with one run scored. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-2 with a stolen base.