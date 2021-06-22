BV girls net 13 runs in sixth to overpower Glidden-Ralston

The Boyer Valley girls erupted for 13 runs in the top of the sixth inning on Friday, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 21-9 softball victory over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.

It was the second straight win for BV and second of the season over G-R for the Lady Bulldogs, which improved to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 8-6 overall.

The game was actually tied at 8-8 going into the sixth when BV broke the game open with 13 runs crossing the plate.

Alexia Miller went 2-for-2 with three runs batted in for BV.

Makenzie Dumbaugh was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jessica O’Day was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Anna Seuntjens finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with two runs and Kylie Petersen finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.