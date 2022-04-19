BV girls net 22 points for eighth at Neola

The Boyer Valley girls tallied 22 team points en route to placing eighth at the Tri-Center Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Terynor was your team champion with 122.50 points. Underwood was second overall with 112 points.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls on Thursday.

She placed second in the 400-meter dash in one minute, 06.38 seconds, while finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.71.

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Mariah Falkena, Jessica O’Day, Malone and Clara Gorham ran second in 11:22.85.

Final Team Standings