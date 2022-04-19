 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BV girls net 22 points for eighth at Neola

  • 0
BV girls at Neola

The Boyer Valley girls tallied 22 team points en route to placing eighth at the Tri-Center Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Terynor was your team champion with 122.50 points. Underwood was second overall with 112 points.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls on Thursday.

She placed second in the 400-meter dash in one minute, 06.38 seconds, while finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.71.

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Mariah Falkena, Jessica O’Day, Malone and Clara Gorham ran second in 11:22.85.

Final Team Standings

1. Treynor 122.5; 2. Underwood 112; 3. C.B. St. Albert 91; 4. Denison-Schleswig 63.5; 5. IKM-Manning 53; 6. Tri-Center 45; 7. Woodbine 42; 8. Boyer Valley 22; 9. Griswold 13; 10. Missouri Valley 12; 11. AHST/Walnut 7; 13. Heartland Christian 6

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Recommended for you