BV girls nip Lady Wildcats with run in seventh

The Boyer Valley girls scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs squeaked out a 10-9 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Glidden-Ralston at Dow City.

It was the first win of the 2021 season for BV, which moved to 1-2 in RVC play and overall.

A walk with the bases loaded pushed the winning run across for BV.

Leah Cooper went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored for BV.

Danyelle Hikins also was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Alexia Miller finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs.

Kylie Petersen went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.