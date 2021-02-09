BV girls overwhelm West Harrison; Bulldog boys fall by 11

Neilsen drained four of her five threes and scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half alone.

Cooper tallied 23 points, four assists, three boards and three steals. She netted 13 of her 23 points before halftime.

Talia Burkhart had 10 points and nine boards, as she scored eight of her 10 points in the first half.

Jessica O’Day contributed five points and eight boards. Makenzie Dumbaugh had four points and two boards.

Zoey Yanak had four points, while Lauren Malone finished with three points, two boards and two steals.

Boys’ results

Saturday’s 11-point loss to West Harrison dropped BV to 7-3 in RVC action and 9-4 overall, as the Bulldogs lost to the Hawkeyes for the second time this season.

West Harrison led 25-21 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters. The Hawkeyes then outscored the Bulldogs 23-16 over the final eight minutes for the win.