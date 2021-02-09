BV girls overwhelm West Harrison; Bulldog boys fall by 11

The Boyer Valley girls and boys returned to the basketball court on Saturday with a Rolling Valley Conference split against West Harrison at Dunlap.
The BV teams were in action for the first time since January 12 due to Covid-19 protocols.
In game one, the BV girls posted a 29-point first-quarter en route to an 80-39 victory over the Hawkeyes.
In game two, West Harrison outscored BV by seven over the final eight minutes to pick up a 55-44 triumph over the host Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
The BV girls defeated West Harrison for the second time this season, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 4-6 in RVC play and 4-10 overall with Saturday’s 41-point rout.
BV led 29-8 after one quarter and 45-21 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs then led 67-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Katelyn Neilsen and Leah Cooper combined for 48 points in the win.
Neilsen was 5-of-8 from three-point range and finished with 25 points to go with nine assists and seven steals.
Neilsen drained four of her five threes and scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half alone.
Cooper tallied 23 points, four assists, three boards and three steals. She netted 13 of her 23 points before halftime.
Talia Burkhart had 10 points and nine boards, as she scored eight of her 10 points in the first half.
Jessica O’Day contributed five points and eight boards. Makenzie Dumbaugh had four points and two boards.
Zoey Yanak had four points, while Lauren Malone finished with three points, two boards and two steals.
Boys’ results
Saturday’s 11-point loss to West Harrison dropped BV to 7-3 in RVC action and 9-4 overall, as the Bulldogs lost to the Hawkeyes for the second time this season.
West Harrison led 25-21 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters. The Hawkeyes then outscored the Bulldogs 23-16 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Drew Volkmann led BV’s attack with 12 points, while contributing five boards, two assists and two shot blocks.
Gavin Reineke had nine points. Trevor Malone chipped in with eight points, six boards and two blocks.
Connor Kenkel had four points and two boards.
Clay Roberts also had four points. Caden Neilsen finished with three points and two boards.
Adam Puck had two points and four assists, while Jaidan Ten Eyck had two points, two boards and two assists in the loss.