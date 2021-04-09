BV girls place eighth at Riverside Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls turned in a total of 24 points to place eighth overall at the Riverside Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Oakland.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls by placing second in 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 15.13 seconds.

Kylie Petersen placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:46.77, while Abby Mandel ran fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 14:12.62.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Jessica O’Day, Malone and Petersen ran fourth in 4:56.50.

BV’s sprint medley relay team of Seuntjens, Reagan Harris, Malone and Petersen took fifth in 2:07.50.

Individual sixths went to Seuntjens in the 100-meter hurdles (18.59) and Whitney Hartmann in the 400-meter dash (1:11.93).

Other BV results: