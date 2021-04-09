BV girls place eighth at Riverside Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls turned in a total of 24 points to place eighth overall at the Riverside Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Oakland.
Lauren Malone paced the BV girls by placing second in 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 15.13 seconds.
Kylie Petersen placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:46.77, while Abby Mandel ran fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 14:12.62.
BV’s distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Jessica O’Day, Malone and Petersen ran fourth in 4:56.50.
BV’s sprint medley relay team of Seuntjens, Reagan Harris, Malone and Petersen took fifth in 2:07.50.
Individual sixths went to Seuntjens in the 100-meter hurdles (18.59) and Whitney Hartmann in the 400-meter dash (1:11.93).
Other BV results:
Long Jump: Whitney Hartmann 12-7; Julia Stephens 10-8 1/2; Kallie Whitman 10-7
Discus: Addie Wood 85-8
Shot Put: Anna Seuntjens 28-8
4x800 Relay: Kristen Neilsen, Kallie Whitman, Whitney Hartmann, Jessica O’Day 12:54.15
100 Meters: Stephens 17.15
200 Meters: Stephens 36.09; Reagan Harris 32.75
400 Meters: Harris 1:15.82