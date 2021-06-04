BV girls place fifth at Class 1A State Golf Tournament

Boyer Valley garnered a two-day total of 785 to place fifth overall at the Class 1A Girls’ State Golf Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.
Algona Bishop Garrigan claimed the Class 1A state title with a team score of 671.
The Golden Bears won the state title by 74 strokes over second-place Central Lyon, which finished at 745.
As a team, BV shot 393 on Tuesday and bettered that by one stroke on Wednesday with a 392 total.
Alexia Miller paced the BV girls, as she finished in a tie for 19th overall with a two-day total of 185, shooting a 94 (49-45) on Tuesday and a 91 (46-45) on Wednesday.
Katelyn Neilsen ended in a tie for 26th with a two-day total of 190 after carding a 92 (47-45) on day one and a 98 (52-46) on day two.
Maci Miller took home a 44th-place finish for the Lady Bulldogs with her two-day total of 202.
Miller turned in a 104 (53-51) on Tuesday and a 98 (47-51) on Wednesday.
Jaci Petersen shot a two-day total of 213 to tie for 56th overall with scores of 103 (53-50) on Tuesday and 110 (55-55) on Wednesday.
Makenzie Dumbaugh rounded out BV’s results, tying for 66th overall with a two-day total of 223.
Dumbaugh shot 118 (54-64) on day one and 105 (50-55) on day two for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock earned the Class 1A individual state title with a two-day total of 154 (77-77).
The state individual runnerup was Edgewood-Colesburg’s Madeline Streicher, who carded a 156 (77-79) over the two days of competition at the Ames course.
Final Team Standings
1. Algona Bishop Garrigan 342-329--671; 2. Central Lyon 377-368--745; 3. Grundy Center 372-390--762; 4. New London 395-378--773; 5. Boyer Valley 393-392--785; 6. tie: Newell-Fonda 399-388--787; Saint Ansgar 401-386--787; 8. Westwood Sloan 402-396--798; 9. Durant 414-402--816; 10. Sigourney 420-407--827