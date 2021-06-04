BV girls place fifth at Class 1A State Golf Tournament

Boyer Valley garnered a two-day total of 785 to place fifth overall at the Class 1A Girls’ State Golf Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Algona Bishop Garrigan claimed the Class 1A state title with a team score of 671.

The Golden Bears won the state title by 74 strokes over second-place Central Lyon, which finished at 745.

As a team, BV shot 393 on Tuesday and bettered that by one stroke on Wednesday with a 392 total.

Alexia Miller paced the BV girls, as she finished in a tie for 19th overall with a two-day total of 185, shooting a 94 (49-45) on Tuesday and a 91 (46-45) on Wednesday.

Katelyn Neilsen ended in a tie for 26th with a two-day total of 190 after carding a 92 (47-45) on day one and a 98 (52-46) on day two.

Maci Miller took home a 44th-place finish for the Lady Bulldogs with her two-day total of 202.

Miller turned in a 104 (53-51) on Tuesday and a 98 (47-51) on Wednesday.