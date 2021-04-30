BV girls place third at RVC golf meet at Atlantic

The Boyer Valley girls shot a team score of 228 for third place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at Atlantic.

Coon Rapids-Bayard took first place with a team score of 208.

CAM was second at 226. Glidden-Ralston was fourth at 248 and Woodbine fifth at 294.

Kim Daily of G-R took home medalist honors with a 45. CR-B’s Emma Hart was runnerup medalist with a 47.

Alexia Miller paced the BV girls with a 55.