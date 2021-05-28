BV girls qualify for state golf in Class 1A

The rich tradition for Boyer Valley girls’ golf continued on Monday, as the Lady Bulldogs qualified for the Class 1A State Tournament with a regional final first-place team finish at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course at Anita.

BV won with a team score of 392, bettering second-place Westwood, Sloan by seven strokes.

BV and Westwood, Sloan both will compete at the state tournament set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2, at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

BV last qualified for the state tournament in 2019.

Jenna Reynolds of Griswold earned medalist honors with a 90.

BV’s Alexia Miller and Katelyn Neilsen both shot 92s for BV.

Miller shot rounds of 48 and 44, while Neilsen carded rounds of 43 and 49.

Maci Miller shot a score of 101 (51-50).

She was followed by Jaci Petersen (56-51--107) and Makenzie Dumbaugh (54-69--123).