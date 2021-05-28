 Skip to main content
BV girls qualify for state golf in Class 1A
  • Updated
BV girls state golf

The rich tradition for Boyer Valley girls’ golf continued on Monday, as the Lady Bulldogs qualified for the Class 1A State Tournament with a regional final first-place team finish at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course at Anita.

BV won with a team score of 392, bettering second-place Westwood, Sloan by seven strokes.

BV and Westwood, Sloan both will compete at the state tournament set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2, at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

BV last qualified for the state tournament in 2019.

Jenna Reynolds of Griswold earned medalist honors with a 90.

BV’s Alexia Miller and Katelyn Neilsen both shot 92s for BV.

Miller shot rounds of 48 and 44, while Neilsen carded rounds of 43 and 49.

Maci Miller shot a score of 101 (51-50).

She was followed by Jaci Petersen (56-51--107) and Makenzie Dumbaugh (54-69--123).

Final Team Standings

1. Boyer Valley 392; 2. Westwood 399; 3. Kingsley-Pierson 4-3; 4. Sidney 407; 5. CAM 409; 6. C.B. St. Albert 419; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 427; 8. Mount Ayr 457

