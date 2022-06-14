BV girls rally past Ar-We-Va in RVC action

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team rallied for a 6-5 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Ar-We-Va on Friday night at Vail.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for BV, which improved to 3-4 in RVC play and 5-4 overall.

The loss, meanwhile, dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-6 in the league and 2-7 overall after falling for the second straight outing.

Ar-We-Va led 2-1 after one inning and 4-1 going into the top of the fifth.

BV got its first run in the fifth and took its first lead of the game one inning later by scoring three runs to make it 5-4.

The host Rockets tied it with a run in their half of the sixth, but the visiting Lady Bulldogs pushed the go-ahead and eventual winning run across in the seventh.

Ar-We-Va left the tying run stranded at second base in its final at bat in the seventh.

For BV, Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-3 with two runs scores. Leah Cooper was 1-for-3. Zoey Yanek went 1-for-4. Anna Seuntjens also was 1-for-4 with two runs.

Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one, while Talia Burkhart went 1-for-5 with one RBI.

Dumbaugh threw 123 pitches in the circle, allowing five runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

For Ar-We-Va, Emma Leiting went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Jamie Hausman was 2-for-4. Sophie Jackson also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Delaney Schurke was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Karime Sanchez also went 2-for-4, while Kora Obrecht and Trista Reis each went 1-for-4.