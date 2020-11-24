BV girls return five letterwinners from .500 team

Other returning veterans for BV are senior guard Kylie Petersen and junior forward Jaci Petersen.

Filling out the squad are juniors Maci Miller and Makenzie Dumbaugh; and freshmen Ava Ten Eyck, Kristen Neilsen, Lauren Malone, Jessica O’Day, Anna Seuntjens, Zoey Hanak and Abby Mandel.

"Our strengths definitely begin with having our top three scorers back from a year ago. We’re not tall and depth is a concern, as half of our squad are freshmen," commented Larry Neilsen, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Julie Malone and John Kline.

The Lady Bulldog boss feels that Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will be the favorite in the RVC.

"I think the conference will be very competitive this year. A lot of schools are looking good and we’re going to need to be ready for every contest," Neilsen said.

"Exira/EH-K will again be the team to beat. I think CAM, Paton-Churdan and Woodbine all could make a run for the top half of the league. I also feel that we could be in the mix as well," the Lady Bulldog boss stated.

2020-21 Schedule