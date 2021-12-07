BV girls rout West Harrison; Bulldog boys fall to Hawkeyes

Boyer Valley and West Harrison split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Dunlap.

In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club raced out to a 28-4 first-quarter lead en route to a lopsided 76-20 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys struggled offensively shooting only 29 percent from the field in a 47-31 loss to the visiting Hawkeyes.

Girls’ results

The BV girls picked up their second straight win on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in RVC play and 2-2 overall with their 56-point rout.

BV led 44-10 at halftime and 68-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Three girls reached double figures for BV, led by Kristen Neilsen, who poured in 21 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

Neilsen scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half.