BV girls rout West Harrison; Bulldog boys fall to Hawkeyes

Boyer Valley and West Harrison split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Dunlap.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club raced out to a 28-4 first-quarter lead en route to a lopsided 76-20 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys struggled offensively shooting only 29 percent from the field in a 47-31 loss to the visiting Hawkeyes.
Girls’ results
The BV girls picked up their second straight win on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in RVC play and 2-2 overall with their 56-point rout.
BV led 44-10 at halftime and 68-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Three girls reached double figures for BV, led by Kristen Neilsen, who poured in 21 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.
Neilsen scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half.
Leah Cooper added 16 points, eight boards, seven steals and five assists, while Talia Burkhart had 11 points, nine boards and five steals.
Ava Ten Eyck finished with eight points, six boards, five steals and four assists.
Lauren Malone chipped in with seven points, four assists and three steals.
Abby Mandel had six points and seven steals.
Jessica O’Day tallied four points with six boards and three assists, while Maria Puck had three points, two boards and two steals.
Boys’ results
The BV boys fell to 1-1 in RVC play and overall with Friday’s 16-point loss to West Harrison.
The Hawkeyes led 28-19 at halftime and 41-26 going into the fourth quarter.
BV, for the game, was just 12-of-41 from the field, including only 3-of-13 from three-point range.
Jaidan Ten Eyck paced BV with nine points and five boards.
Adam Puck had seven points, two boards and one assist. Trevor Malone added five points.
Drew Volkmann had four points, four boards, one steal and one shot block.