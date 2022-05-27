BV girls rout Whiting in season opener

The Boyer Valley girls opened their 2022 softball season on Monday with a 13-1 victory in four innings over Whiting at Dow City.

Makenzie Dumbaugh threw all four innings for BV, allowing the one run on only two hits with five strikeouts and one walk for the win.

At the plate, Danyelle Hikins went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored with four stolen bases to her credit.

Leah Cooper finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Talia Burkhart was 1-for-2 with one run and one stolen base. Maria Puck also went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run.