BV girls run fourth at Tri-Center Invitational
BV girls run fourth at Tri-Center Invitational

BV runners compete at Tri-Center Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls ran fourth and boys seventh in their respective divisions at the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Neola.

The BV girls tallied 115 points in all.

Logan-Magnolia earned the girls’ team championship with 32 points, as the Panthers just edged out second-place Harlan by four points.

On the boys’ side, BV netted 181 team points.

Harlan was your team champion for the boys with 48 points. Missouri Valley was second to the Cyclones with 58 points.

Three girls medaled for BV.

Mariah Falkena placed sixth overall out of 74 runners in 21 minutes, 08 seconds.

Clara Gorham ran 15th in 22:14 and Abby Mandel was 20th in 22:53.

Maci Miller also ran 54th for the Lady Bulldogs in 26:56, while Reagan Harris wound up 70th in 30:39.

Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia won the individual title in 19:08.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys, placing fourth overall out of 99 competitors in 17:34.

Harlan’s Tyler Shelton claimed the individual title in 17:03.

Ethan Hanigan ran 47th for BV in 21:36.

Jack Heistand took 57th in 22:44. Tommy Hast ran 59th in 22:57.

Medalid Yoc-Fuentes finished 61st in 23:34 and Austin Garcia wound up 99th in 31:22.

