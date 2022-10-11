BV girls run second at RVC cross country meet

The Boyer Valley girls placed second to Woodbine in the Rolling Valley Conference portion of the Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Dunlap.

BV tallied 33 points for second behind RVC team champion Woodbine’s total of 24 points.

All six BV girls placed among the top 11 individuals.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls by placing fourth overall in 21 minutes, 21.39 seconds.

Mariah Falkena placed fifth for the Lady Bulldogs in 21:33.27.

She was followed by Clara Gorham (7th, 22:21.60), Lauryn Muff (8th, 22:27.50), Lily Heistand (9th, 23:10.42) and Abby Mandel (11th, 23:40.96).

Woodbine’s Addison Murdock won the RVC individual title in 19:57.18.

On the boys’ side, BV senior Patrick Heffernan was the lone Bulldog runner and finished second overall out of 32 athletes in 15:53.96.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen was crowned the RVC individual champion in 15:42.54.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Woodbine 24; 2. Boyer Valley 33; 3. Exira/EH-K 81; 4. CAM 97

Boys