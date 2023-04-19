Boyer Valley placed seventh overall in the final team standings at the Tri-Center Girls’ Track and Field Invitational on April 13 at Neola.

Stacy Pippitt’s BV club rang up 28 team points on the day.

BV had one first-place finish, as the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay team of Jessica O’Day, Sylvia Sullivan, Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone took gold in 11 minutes, 18.59 seconds.

Malone added a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.45.

Mariah Falkena ran third in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 12:27.49.

Picking up individual fifths for the Lady Bulldogs were Falkena in the 1,500-meter run (5:49.32) and Malone in the 400-meter dash (1:08.55).