BV girls shut out by CR-B on softball diamond

The Boyer Valley girls fell 13-0 to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Friday at Dow City.

It was the first loss of the season after three games for Paige Gaskill’s BV club.

The Lady Bulldogs managed only two hits in the defeat.

Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with one stolen base, while Hayley Follmann was 1-for-2 at the plate.

Makenzie Dumbaugh returned to the circle for BV and took the loss in throwing 126 pitches.