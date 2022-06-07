BV girls shut out West Harrison behind Dumbaugh

The Boyer Valley girls collected 10 hits in a 13-0 softball victory over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action on Friday night at Mondamin.

The win in four innings was the second straight for BV, which improved to 2-1 in the RVC play and 4-1 overall.

Anna Seuntjens went 2-for-2 with a triple, one run batted in, three runs scored and two stolen bases for BV.

Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-3 with one run and two stolen bases. Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Maria Puck was 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and one run. Leah Cooper finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Jessica O’Day also went 1-for-2 with two runs, while Hayley Follmann was 1-for-2 with one run.