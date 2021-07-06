BV girls shut out Whiting in four innings

The Boyer Valley girls concluded their regular season on Friday night with a 12-0 softball victory in four innings over Whiting at Dow City.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for BV, which finished 8-8 in the Rolling Valley Conference, while moving to 10-10 overall on the year.

BV won with nine hits.

Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Talia Burkhart was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Maria Puck was 2-for-3 with one run.

Leah Cooper finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Alexia Miller was 1-for-1 with a double.

Anna Seuntjens went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Kylie Petersen wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Makenzie Dumbaugh picked up the win in the circle, as she gave up just two hits with six Ks and one walk.