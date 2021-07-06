BV girls shut out Whiting in four innings

The Boyer Valley girls concluded their regular season on Friday night with a 12-0 softball victory in four innings over Whiting at Dow City.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for BV, which finished 8-8 in the Rolling Valley Conference, while moving to 10-10 overall on the year.
BV won with nine hits.
Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Talia Burkhart was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Maria Puck was 2-for-3 with one run.
Leah Cooper finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Alexia Miller was 1-for-1 with a double.
Anna Seuntjens went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Kylie Petersen wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Makenzie Dumbaugh picked up the win in the circle, as she gave up just two hits with six Ks and one walk.
The BV girls will now take on Audubon in a Class 1A regional first-round game tonight (Tuesday) at Aududon.