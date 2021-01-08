BV girls snap seven-game losing streak behind Burkhart

The Boyer Valley girls and West Harrison boys were winners in basketball action between the two schools on Tuesday night at Mondamin.

In game one, Larry Neilsen’s Boyer Valley squad limited West Harrison to 19 points in each half, as the Lady Bulldogs snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 71-38 victory.

In game two, the West Harrison boys outscored BV 24-15 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 70-64 triumph over Shane Reineke’s Bulldog outfit.

Girls’ results

The BV girls got back on the winning track, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 2-9 overall.

The two teams were tied 10-10 one minute into the second quarter when BV outscored West Harrison 21-9 the rest of the way to take a 31-19 lead at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs then outscored the Hawkeyes 40-19 in the second half to win going away.

Talia Burkhart paced BV with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.