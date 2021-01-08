BV girls snap seven-game losing streak behind Burkhart

The Boyer Valley girls and West Harrison boys were winners in basketball action between the two schools on Tuesday night at Mondamin.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s Boyer Valley squad limited West Harrison to 19 points in each half, as the Lady Bulldogs snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 71-38 victory.
In game two, the West Harrison boys outscored BV 24-15 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 70-64 triumph over Shane Reineke’s Bulldog outfit.
Girls’ results
The BV girls got back on the winning track, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 2-9 overall.
The two teams were tied 10-10 one minute into the second quarter when BV outscored West Harrison 21-9 the rest of the way to take a 31-19 lead at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs then outscored the Hawkeyes 40-19 in the second half to win going away.
Talia Burkhart paced BV with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.
Jaci Petersen also had 16 points with two steals.
Katelyn Neilsen tallied 10 points, seven steals and three assists.
Leah Cooper chipped in with eight points, eight boards, eight assists and seven steals.
Ava Ten Eyck finished with eight points, two boards and two steals.
Lauren Malone chipped in with five points and two steals. Mackenzie Dumbaugh wound up with four points and five boards.
Boys’ results
The BV boys saw their three-game win streak halted, as the Bulldogs suffered their first RVC loss in falling to 6-1 in the league play and 8-2 overall.
West Harrison led 29-25 at halftime, but then BV outscored the Hawkeyes 24-17 in the third quarter to take a 49-46 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Gavin Reineke led BV’s attack with 19 points, adding four boards, three steals and two assists.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had 18 points, five boards, three assists and one steal.
Drew Volkmann sunk four three-point baskets for 12 points to go with three boards, one assist and one steal.