BV girls suffer home loss to Tigers

The Boyer Valley girls suffered a 9-4 Rolling Valley Conference loss to Woodbine on Monday night at Dow City.

The setback dropped BV to 7-9 in RVC play and 10-10 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs had six hits off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor.

Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-4 with one run scored for BV.

Talia Burkhart went 1-for-2 with one run.

Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Anna Seuntjens finished 1-for-3 with a double, while Leah Cooper wound up 1-for-4 with one run.