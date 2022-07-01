BV girls suffer home loss to Tigers

The Boyer Valley girls suffered a 9-4 Rolling Valley Conference loss to Woodbine on Monday night at Dow City.
The setback dropped BV to 7-9 in RVC play and 10-10 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs had six hits off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor.
Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-4 with one run scored for BV.
Talia Burkhart went 1-for-2 with one run.
Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Anna Seuntjens finished 1-for-3 with a double, while Leah Cooper wound up 1-for-4 with one run.
Dumbaugh threw in the circle for BV. She gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked two in tossing 109 total pitches.