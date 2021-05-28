BV girls suffer league on softball field to Crusaders

Boyer Valley collected nine hits on Wednesday night, but the Lady Bulldogs lost a 7-2 varsity softball decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.
The setback dropped BV to 0-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
BV scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning and led 1-0 until CR-B scored all seven of its runs in the last of the fourth.
BV scored the game’s final run in the seventh.
Alexia Miller went 2-for-3 with one RBI for BV. Maria Puck also was 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Kylie Petersen was 2-for-3 as well.
Leah Cooper went 1-for-4 with one run.
Zoey Yanak finished 1-for-3 with a double and Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and one run for the Lady Buldogs.
Makenzie Dumbaugh took the pitching loss, allowing seven runs on five hits with five strikeouts and only one walk against the Crusaders.