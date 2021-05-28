BV girls suffer league on softball field to Crusaders

Boyer Valley collected nine hits on Wednesday night, but the Lady Bulldogs lost a 7-2 varsity softball decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.

The setback dropped BV to 0-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.

BV scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning and led 1-0 until CR-B scored all seven of its runs in the last of the fourth.

BV scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

Alexia Miller went 2-for-3 with one RBI for BV. Maria Puck also was 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Kylie Petersen was 2-for-3 as well.

Leah Cooper went 1-for-4 with one run.

Zoey Yanak finished 1-for-3 with a double and Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and one run for the Lady Buldogs.