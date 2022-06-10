BV girls suffer RVC loss to Spartans

The Boyer Valley girls lost 8-3 to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Wednesday at Dow City.

It was the second straight defeat for BV, which fell to 2-3 in RVC play and 4-3 overall.

BV had five hits in the loss.

Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-3 with one run batted in and two runs.

Anna Seuntjens went 2-for-3 with a double, while Maria Puck was 1-for-3 with one RBI.