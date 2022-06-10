BV girls suffer RVC loss to Spartans

The Boyer Valley girls lost 8-3 to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Wednesday at Dow City.
It was the second straight defeat for BV, which fell to 2-3 in RVC play and 4-3 overall.
BV had five hits in the loss.
Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-3 with one run batted in and two runs.
Anna Seuntjens went 2-for-3 with a double, while Maria Puck was 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Makenzie Dumbaugh took the loss in the circle for BV. She gave up eight runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked two in throwing 107 pitches on the night.