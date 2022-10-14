BV girls sweep Exira/EH-K in RVC play

Sylvia Sullivan, Jessica O’Day and Ava Ten Eyck combined for 28 kills in leading Boyer Valley to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

With the win, BV finished 6-2 in RVC play, good for third overall in the final team standings behind champion Glidden-Ralston (8-0) and CAM (7-1).

The win also moved Gary Neilsen’s BV club to 15-13 overall in matches and 40-30 in games with the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament on tap for Saturday at Mondamin.

O’Day led all BV servers by going 17-of-19 with three aces to her credit.

Zoey Yanak was 10-of-10 with one ace. Anna Seuntjens connected on 10-of-11 serves.

Ava Ten Eyck was 10-of-12. Lauren Malone went 9-of-10 with two aces, while Maria Puck was 9-of-11 at the service line.

Sullivan paced the Lady Bulldog hitters with 10 kills. O’day and Sullivan each had nine kills.

Seuntjens chipped in with six kills. Malone tallied two kills. Puck and Kylie Kepford each had one kill.

Malone led BV with 29 assists in setting.

Puck had a team-high 12 digs. O’Day and Ten Eyck each had six digs.

Malone added five digs, followed by Yanak with four, Seuntjens with two and Kepford with one.