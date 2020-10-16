BV girls take down Rams in three games

The Boyer Valley girls picked up a 3-0 sweep of Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference volleyball action on Monday night at Dunlap.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club on "Pink-Out" night defeated the visiting Rams 25-16, 25-22, 25-16, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-8 overall in matches and 41-31 in games.

Lauren Malone led all BV servers by going 15-of-16 with four aces.

Katelyn Neilsen was 15-of-17 with four aces for the winners.

Sydney Klein also went 11-of-14 with five aces, while Maclayn Houston was 8-of-10 with three aces.

Houston paced BV at the net with a team-high 12 kills. Leah Cooper added nine kills and Jessica O’Day finished with four kills.

Malone and Klein each had 11 assists.

Katelyn Neilsen led in digs with 12. Cooper and Klein each had five digs.