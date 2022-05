The Boyer Valley girls tallied a total score of 209 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference competition on Tuesday at the Dunlap Golf Course.

Coon Rapids-Bayard was the only other school to field a team for second at 235.

BV’s Maci Miller and Makenzie Dumbaugh were medalist and runnerup medalist with rounds of 44 and 49, respectively.

Jaci Petersen shot a 54 for BV.