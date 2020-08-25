BV girls take high expectations into volleyball season

With six returning letterwinners, including five girls among the starting rotation, Boyer Valley is expected to field an athletic volleyball team for the 2020 season.
Beginning his 14th season at the helm, veteran head coach Larry Neilsen is looking forward to watching his Lady Bulldog club improve on last year’s marks of 18-14 overall in matches and 53-41 in games played.
BV finished 4-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference a year ago as well.
"We are going to put an athletic group on the floor. Defense should be our strength and we’ll need to capitalize on that," commented Neilsen.
"Serving will need to be an asset to keep opponents on the defensive," added Neilsen, who said that serve receiving is an area of concern.
"We are going to have to be better in this area to stay aggressive. We’re not very tall. Height isn’t always everything, but a big portion of this game is played above the net," noted Neilsen, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Gary Neilsen and Bobbi Jo Neilsen.
Top returnees for BV are 5-3 senior outside hitter Katelyn Neilsen and 5-6 junior outside hitter Leah Cooper.
Neilsen was named to the RVC first team as a junior after sitting second on the team with 194 total kills for an average of 2.06 kills per set.
Neilsen was among the team’s serving leaders after converting 356 of 400 attempts with a team-high 73 ace serves, while also accumulating a second-best 245 digs.
"Serving and passing were her strongest attributes last season and she had a good year in the front row, but we’ll need more consistency and point production in the front row from her," said coach Neilsen in reference to her senior daughter.
Cooper, an honorable mention all-league performer a year ago, was third on the team with 134 kills for an average of 1.46 kills per set.
She also had 203 digs and was 246 of 290 at the service line with 45 aces.
"Cooper played the full rotation toward the second half of the season and offers us a lot of power. But like Neilsen, we’re going to need consistency and point production in the front row," Neilsen stated.
Other returning starters for BV are 5-5 senior defensive specialist/setter Sydney Klein, 5-7 senior middle hitter Addie Wood, 5-8 junior middle-outside hitter Jaci Petersen.
"Klein will be changing roles from a defensive specialist to taking over our setting responsibilities," Neilsen said.
"Wood and Petersen both played a good number of minutes last season. We’ll be looking for ways to expand and capitalize on their strengths and experience," Neilsen said.
The sixth returning veteran is 5-8 sophomore middle-outside hitter Talia Burkhart.
Besides Cooper and Petersen, the other team’s junior is 5-6 middle hitter Makenzie Dumbaugh.
Joining Burkhart in the sophomore class are 5-7 hitter Reagan Harris and 5-0 defensive specialist Rian Snavely.
This year’s freshmen are Kristen Neilsen, Lauren Malone, Jessica O’Day, Anna Seuntjens, Maclayn Houston, Ava Ten Eyck and Zoey Yanak.
2020 Schedule
September
3 - vs. IKM-Manning; 5 - at Missouri Valley Tournament; 10 - at Glidden-Ralston; 12- at West Monona Tournament; 15 - vs. Woodbine; 17 - vs. CAM; 22 - at Exira/EH-K24 - vs. West Harrison; 29 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard
October
1 - vs. Paton-Churdan; 3 - at River Valley; 6 - at Ar-We-Va; 10 - at MV/A-O/CO-U Tournament; 12 - vs. MV/A-O/CO-U