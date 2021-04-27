BV golfers earn victories over Tri-Center

By Todd Danner
The Boyer Valley golf teams were winners over Tri-Center in competition on Friday at the Quail Run Golf Course at Neola.
The BV boys shot a 294 total with T-C firing a 271.
Grant Way of T-C was your medalist with a 38.
BV’s Caden Neilsen was runnerup medalist with a 39.
Clay Roberts shot a 42 for the Bulldogs. He was followed by Adam Puck (44), Ben Nichols (46), Conner Kenkel (50) and Trevor Malone (73).
The BV girls won with a 213 total to T-C’s 218.
BV had the top two golfers in Maci Miller (45) and Alexia Miller (48).
Makenzie Dumbaugh shot a 53 and Katelyn Neilsen finished with a 57 for the Lady Bulldogs.