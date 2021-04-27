BV golfers earn victories over Tri-Center

The Boyer Valley golf teams were winners over Tri-Center in competition on Friday at the Quail Run Golf Course at Neola.

The BV boys shot a 294 total with T-C firing a 271.

Grant Way of T-C was your medalist with a 38.

BV’s Caden Neilsen was runnerup medalist with a 39.

Clay Roberts shot a 42 for the Bulldogs. He was followed by Adam Puck (44), Ben Nichols (46), Conner Kenkel (50) and Trevor Malone (73).

The BV girls won with a 213 total to T-C’s 218.

BV had the top two golfers in Maci Miller (45) and Alexia Miller (48).