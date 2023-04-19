The Boyer Valley golf teams were in action with CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and West Central Valley on April 13 at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

On the girls’ side, only BV and West Central Valley had enough girls to field teams.

BV shot a team score of 224 with WCV carding a 295 total.

Reese Snyder of WCV took home medalist honors with a 44 over nine holes.

BV’s Kylie Kepford was runnerup medalist with a 49.

Reese Miller carded a 53 for BV. She was followed by Mataya Bromert (58), Hayley Follmann (64), Zoey Soma (65) and Sarah Roberts (70).

On the boys’ side, BV finished second overall with a team score of 187.

CAM took first place at 170. WCV finished third at 194 with Exira/EH-K fourth at 215.

CAM’s Chase Jahde and BV’s Devin Melby both shot 39s to finish one-two overall.

Ben Nichols shot a 46 for BV.

He was followed by Cale Soma (49), Michael Davis (53), Evan Ten Eyck (54) and Ethan Hanigan 55).