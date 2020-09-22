BV runners compete at Panorama Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boyer Valley girls ran 12th and boys 13th in their respective divisions at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Panora.

The BV girls tallied 320 team points.

Panorama was your team champion for the girls with 59 points.

On the boys’ side, BV netted 337 points in all.

Madrid took home the team title with 60 points.

Abby Mandel paced the BV girls, placing 16th overall and medaling with a time of 22 minutes, 34 seconds.

Kylie Petersen ran 34th in 23:59. Maci Miller took 103rd in 27:13. Reagan Harris ran 112th in 32:28 and Claire Gross was 148th in 32:53.

Pat Heffernan led the BV boys, placing 19th overall to take home a medal in 18:25.

Clay Roberts ran 48th in 19:39.