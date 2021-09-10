BV runners compete at Treynor Invitational

The Boyer Valley cross country teams were in action at the Treynor Invitational on Tuesday.

The BV girls netted 83 points and placed fourth in the final team standings.

On the boys’ side, BV ran with only four runners.

Logan-Magnolia earned the girls’ team title with 30 points, while Council Bluffs St. Albert took home the boys’ team title with 51 points.

The BV girls had two top-10 individuals, as Mariah Falkena placed third overall in 22 minutes, 31.77 seconds, while Clara Gorham was ninth in 23:29.69.

A total of 59 athletes competed for the girls.

Abby Mandel ran 20th for BV in 25:20.12.

Maci Miller took 32nd for the Bulldogs in 27:39.93, with Reagan Harris 52nd in 24:06.90.

Ethan Hanigan paced the BV boys, placing 40th overall out of 89 runners in 23:25.34.