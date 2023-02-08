The Boyer Valley girls and boys dropped Rolling Valley Conference games to Coon Rapids-Bayard on February 3 at Coon Rapids.

In game one, the CR-B girls outscored BV 18-3 in the second quarter en route to posting a 52-33 victory over Cody Freland’s Lady Bulldog club.

In the nightcap, BV’s Drew Volkmann and Cael Beam combined for 37 points, but they came in a losing cause, as the Bulldogs suffered a 65-59 loss to the host Crusaders.

Girls’ results

BV’s 19-point loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 4-11 in RVC play and 6-14 overall.

CR-B led 25-10 at halftime and went into the third quarter with a 44-20 advantage.

Sylvia Sullivan recorded a double-double for BV with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jessica O’Day added seven points and eight boards. Mariah Falkena had six points and two boards.

Lauren Malone tallied five points, four boards, four assists and two steals, while Maria Puck also had three points and two boards.

Boys’ results

The tough six-point loss for BV was its fifth straight setback, as the Bulldogs fell to 2-12 in league play and 3-16 overall.

CR-B led 33-24 at halftime and by nine at 49-40 to start the fourth.

Volkmann led BV’s attack with 22 points, including 15 in the first half alone.

Beam added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Evan Ten Eyck also hit double figures with 11 points, including eight in the second half.