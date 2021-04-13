BV squads in action at Denison-Schleswig track and field meet

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were in competition on Friday at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Track and Field Meet at Denison.

The BV boys accumulated 26 team points and finished sixth in the final standings.

Harlan claimed the boys’ team title with 143 points.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 43 team points for seventh in the final standings.

Harlan was your team champion for the girls with 182 points.

Boys’ results

Patrick Heffernan had the top finish for BV on Friday, placing second overall in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 57.79 seconds.

Patrick Mumm placed third in the high jump for the Bulldogs with an effort of five feet, four inches.

Heffernan added a fourth-place effort in the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.36.

Carsan Wood took fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in a 17.94 clocking.