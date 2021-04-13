BV squads in action at Denison-Schleswig track and field meet

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were in competition on Friday at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Track and Field Meet at Denison.
The BV boys accumulated 26 team points and finished sixth in the final standings.
Harlan claimed the boys’ team title with 143 points.
On the girls’ side, BV tallied 43 team points for seventh in the final standings.
Harlan was your team champion for the girls with 182 points.
Boys’ results
Patrick Heffernan had the top finish for BV on Friday, placing second overall in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 57.79 seconds.
Patrick Mumm placed third in the high jump for the Bulldogs with an effort of five feet, four inches.
Heffernan added a fourth-place effort in the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.36.
Carsan Wood took fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in a 17.94 clocking.
Wood also placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.19.
Girls’ results
The BV girls on Friday were led by Lauren Malone’s first-place finish in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:14.25.
BV’s 4x800 relay team of Abby Mandel, Jessica O’Day, Malone and Kylie Petersen ran second overall in 11:28.90.
Picking up individual thirds for the Lady Bulldogs were Petersen in the 800-meter run (2:45.96) and Anna Seuntjens in the 100-meter hurdles (18.31).
Whitney Hartmann ran fourth in the 200-meter dash in 30.55, while the Lady Bulldogs’ distance medley relay team of Seuntjens, O’Day, Malone and Petersen finished fourth in 5:01.91.
Mandel finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 6:22.66.
BV’s sprint medley relay team of Seuntjens, Kristen Neilsen, Reagan Harris and Hartmann placed fifth overall in 2:12.78.