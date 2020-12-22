BV squads split with CR-B in conference games

The Boyer Valley girls and boys split with Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Coon Rapids.

In game one, CR-B turned a 28-17 halftime lead into a 50-34 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.

In the nightcap, BV placed three boys in double figures, as the Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss one night earlier with a 72-59 triumph over the host Crusaders.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 16-point loss was the fifth setback in a row for BV, which fell to 1-4 in the RVC and 1-7 overall.

Leah Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double effort of 15 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals.

Talia Burkhart contributed nine points and three rebounds.

Katelyn Neilsen had six points, three boards and three assists. Jessica O’Day also had two points and four boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which missed all 11 of their tries from three-point range.