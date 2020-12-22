BV squads split with CR-B in conference games

The Boyer Valley girls and boys split with Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Coon Rapids.
In game one, CR-B turned a 28-17 halftime lead into a 50-34 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.
In the nightcap, BV placed three boys in double figures, as the Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss one night earlier with a 72-59 triumph over the host Crusaders.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 16-point loss was the fifth setback in a row for BV, which fell to 1-4 in the RVC and 1-7 overall.
Leah Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double effort of 15 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals.
Talia Burkhart contributed nine points and three rebounds.
Katelyn Neilsen had six points, three boards and three assists. Jessica O’Day also had two points and four boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which missed all 11 of their tries from three-point range.
Boys’ results
After Thursday’s loss at Audubon, the BV boys got back on track with a 13-point victory, which moved the Bulldogs to 5-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall.
Leading 21-13 after one quarter, BV outscored CR-B 17-9 in the second to take a 38-22 lead at halftime.
That was the difference, as CR-B outscored BV 37-34 in the second half.
Trevor Malone led BV with a double-double performance of 19 points and 11 boards to go with two steals.
Gavin Reineke added 18 points, seven boards, five assists and three steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also had 16 points and three boards. Adam Puck contributed eight points, six boards and two assists.
Drew Volkmann had six points, five boards and two assists as well.