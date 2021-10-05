BV takes down CR-B in four games

Boyer Valley took down Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Coon Rapids.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated CR-B 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-8, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 5-1 in RVC play, 16-8 overall in matches and 43-24 in games.

Lauren Malone paced all BV servers by going 26-of-27 with five aces.

Kristen Neilsen was 17-of-17 with two aces to her credit. Talia Burkhart was 14-of-15 with two aces and Makenzie Dumbaugh finished 12-of-13 with two aces.

Three BV girls had 10-plus kills, led by Leah Cooper, who pounded out 18 kills in the four games.

Burkhart and Jessica O’Day each tallied 10 kills for the winners. Ava Ten Eyck added three kills.

Malone contributed a team-high 39 assists in the setting department.

Cooper tallied 10 digs for the winners. Neilsen added nine. Burkhart had eight and Malone seven.