BV takes three straight from Crusaders in volleyball

Boyer Valley ran its Rolling Valley Conference record to 4-2 on Thursday night with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard at Dunlap.

The sweep moved BV to 12-10 overall in matches and 32-24 in games.

Ava Ten Eyck went 16-of-18 with three aces to lead all BV servers in the win.

Jessica O’Day and Maria Puck both hit all 15 of their serves. O’Day had three aces with Puck one.

Lauren Malone went 9-of-11 with three aces, while Zoey Yanak was 7-of-8. Anna Seuntjens finished 4-of-5 with one ace as well.

O’Day paced the Lady Bulldogs with 13 kills in the win. Sylvia Sullivan added 11 kills.

Seuntjens contributed six kills. Malone followed with five. Ten Eyck also had four kills, while Kylie Kepford had two kills on the night.

Malone led the winners with 25 setting assists.

Puck had a team-high 14 digs. Malone was next with 10 digs. Ten Eyck also had four digs.