BV teams host Rolling Valley Conference track and field

The Boyer Valley track and field teams hosted the 2022 Rolling Valley Conference Championships on Tuesday at Dunlap.

The BV girls placed third overall with 93 points.

Woodbine earned the team title for the girls with 167 points.

On the boys’ side, BV tallied 57 points for fourth overall as a team.

CAM was your team champion for the boys with 161 points.

Girls’ results

The BV girls claimed four RVC titles on Tuesday.

Individually, Lauren Malone won the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 11.85 seconds.

BV claimed conference titles in three relays: 4x800 (10:48.55), 4x200 (2:05.51) and distance medley (4:55.77).

Malone placed second in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.12. Clara Gorham ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:43.44, while BV’s 4x400 relay team took second in 4:57.92.

Mariah Falkena and Gorham ran third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run in 5:50.16 and 5:59.98.

The Lady Bulldogs also placed third overall in the sprint medley relay (2:13.88) and 4x100 relay (58.51).

Abby Mandel finished fifth in the 3,00-meter run in 14:12.42, while Anna Seuntjens ran fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.34.

Boys’ results

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys on Tuesday, as he won a pair of RVC individual titles, winning the 3,200-meter run (10:29.60) and 1,600-meter run (4:42.05).

BV’s 4x400 relay team of Carsan Wood, Owen Garside, Josh Gorden and Heffernan ran third in 4:01.04.

In the shot put, Matt Ferguson and Cole Miller placed third and fourth, respectively, with tosses of 40-4 and 38-8 1/2.

The distance medley relay foursome of Wood, Charlie Brasel, Garside and Gorden took fourth in 4:08.44.

Individual fifths went to Bobby Gross in the discus (119-10), Drew Volkmann in the high jump (5-4) and 100-meter dash (12.05) and Logan Miller in the long jump (18-10 1/2).

BV ran fifth in the 4x200 and 4x100 relays.

The 4x200 team of Cooper Petersen, Ben Lantz, Justin Heiman and Logan Miller ran 1:48.04, while the 4x100 squad of Brasel, Volkmann, Ferguson and Cole Miller circled the track in 52.01.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Woodbine 167; 2. CAM 132; 3. Boyer Valley 93; 4. Glidden-Ralston 76; 5. Ar-We-Va 42; 6. Exira/EH-K 30; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 15; 8. West Harrison 11

Boys