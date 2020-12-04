BV teams split with CAM in 2020-21 openers

Boyer Valley and CAM split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Anita.

In the opener, CAM dropped Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 0-2 on the young season with a 62-41 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

In game two, BV’s Jaiden Ten Eyck converted a drive to the basket in the final seconds, as the Bulldogs opened their season with a hard-fought 46-45 triumph over the host Cougars.

Girls’ results

The third quarter was the difference in this contest.

BV led 13-11 after one quarter. CAM outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-12 in the second to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.

The Cougars increased their lead to 21 after outscoring BV 22-7 in the third quarter for a 53-32 lead going into the fourth.

Katelyn Neilsen led BV’s attack with 12 points to go with seven steals, four assists and two rebounds.