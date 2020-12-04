BV teams split with CAM in 2020-21 openers

Boyer Valley and CAM split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Anita.
In the opener, CAM dropped Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 0-2 on the young season with a 62-41 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
In game two, BV’s Jaiden Ten Eyck converted a drive to the basket in the final seconds, as the Bulldogs opened their season with a hard-fought 46-45 triumph over the host Cougars.
Girls’ results
The third quarter was the difference in this contest.
BV led 13-11 after one quarter. CAM outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-12 in the second to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.
The Cougars increased their lead to 21 after outscoring BV 22-7 in the third quarter for a 53-32 lead going into the fourth.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV’s attack with 12 points to go with seven steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Ava Ten Eyck added eight points. Jaci Petersen had six points and three boards. Makenzie Dumbaugh chipped in with five points and four boards.
Talia Burkhart also had five points and three boards.
BV committed 29 turnovers in the loss.
Boys’ results
Down one at 45-44, BV’s Ten Eyck drove to the basket and scored with two seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs up by a point.
After a timeout, a desperation shot from half court by CAM fell short as time expired.
"Heck, we had a 10-point lead in the second quarter. The game then went back and forth in the second half and we were fortunate to get the win," commented Reineke.
Ten Eyck led all BV scorers with 16 points.
Gavin Reineke added 10 points, while Drew Volkmann drained two three-point baskets and had eight points for the Bulldogs.