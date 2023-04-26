The Boyer Valley track and field teams were in action at the Ace Nelson Relays on April 17 at Denison.

The BV boys tallied 56.50 points for sixth place in the final team standings, while the BV girls netted 29 points to take home ninth place in their division.

Boys’ results

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys by capturing three individual titles in the 3,200-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run.

He won the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 08.89 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:42.12 and the 800 in 2:03.32.

Drew Volkmann tied for second in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches.

Matt Ferguson took third in the shot put with a throw of 43-2 1/2, while Bobby Gross was third in the discus with a toss of 120-3.

Volkmann took fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.25.

And, the 4x200 relay team of Luke Cripps, Gross, Jacob Berens and Volkmann ran fifth in 1:39.71.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for the girls were Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone with third-place individual efforts.

Gorham took third in the 3,000-meter run in 12:40.76, while Malone was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.16.

Gorham also ran fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:53.47.