BV track and field teams compete at Ida Grove

The Boyer Valley track and field teams were in action on Thursday at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational at Ida Grove.

The BV boys netted 44 team points for sixth, while the BV girls tallied 36 points for sixth in their division.

IKM-Manning earned the boys’ team title with 108 points. Ridge View took home the girls’ team title with 187 points.

Boys’ results

Leading the BV boys on Thursday was Patrick Heffernan, who took first place in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 12.30 seconds.

Heffernan also placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:09.59.

Individual thirds went to Matt Ferguson in the shot put (41-1) and Carsan Wood in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.08).

Drew Volkmann finished fourth in the high jump with an effort of 5-8.

Logan Miller took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-3, while Cole Miller wound up fifth in the shot put with a toss of 39-11 1/2.

Girls’results

Lauren Malone was in on two first-place finishes to lead BV at Ida Grove.

Malone won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.88, while anchoring the winning 4x800 relay team that crossed first in 10:50.62.

She was joined on the 4x800 team by Jessica O’Day, Mariah Falkena and Clara Gorham.

Individual fourths went to O’Day in the 800-meter run (2:47.01) and Falkena in the 1,500-meter run (5:52.02).

Gorham finished right behind Falkena in the 1,500 with a fifth-place effort of 5:53.70.

The Lady Bulldogs also took fifth in the sprint medley and distance medley relays.