Boyer Valley placed second and Woodbine fourth in Rolling Valley Conference boys’ golf action on April 3 at Woodbine.

CAM took first place with a team score of 176.

Boyer Valley was second at 178.

The Bulldogs were followed by Coon Rapids-Bayard (192), Woodbine (205), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (211) and Glidden-Ralston (233).

CAM’s Seth Hensley took home medalist honors with a 37.

CAM’s Chase Jahde and Ben Nichols of BV each fired 40s.

Evan Ten Eyck carded a 43 for the Bulldogs.

He was followed by Cael Soma (46), Devin Melby (49), Ethan Hanigan (49) and Michael Davis (54).

Cody Dickinson led Woodbine with a round of 48.

Sam Remington and Xander Johnson both shot 51s. Nolan Stamm fired a 55. Evan Heitman had a 59 with Kylon Reisz shooting a 60 for the Tigers.